Curious about the historical woman who inspired the upcoming Saoirse Ronan/Margot Robbie film? Here’s the scoop on the ongoing appeal of this doomed Queen's story.
Queen Elizabeth I: Part One: Redheaded Stepchild
How circumstance, luck, and fate wound up giving England one of the country's greatest monarchs in the form of an unusually resilient young redheaded woman.
Anne Askew: Renegade, Writer, Preacher, Feminist, Martyr
Anne Askew was one of the earliest-known female poets to compose in the English language, the first Englishwoman to demand a divorce, and wound up the only recorded woman to be tortured in the Tower of London, then burned at the stake.
Astrology, Treason, Witchcraft, and the Downfall of Eleanor Cobham and Margery Jourdemayne
Eleanor Cobham and Margery Jourdemayne came from different worlds. But a shared interet in the occult brought them together, and ruined them forever.
The Murder of Thomas Overbury by the Notorious Frances Howard
Nothing would stop Frances Howard from marrying the love of her life. Not the fact she was already married, and certainly not having to murder her lover's best friend.
Margaret Beaufort: Part Two: The King’s Mother
Margaret Beaufort was single-minded in her quest to allow her son Henry to become King. Even after he was crowned, she continued to work behind the scenes to ensure his success.
Margaret Beaufort: Part One: Young, Scrappy, and Hungry (For Power)
Margaret Beaufort arrived at royal court for the first time at age nine, and nothing was ever the same again.
Mary Shelley: Out Of The Shadows And Into The Spotlight
What we forget about Mary Shelley.
Elizabeth Woodville: More Than Just A Pretty Face
Elizabeth Woodville was a commoner whose stunning beauty and strength of character proved irresistable to King Edward IV. But winning over the rest of the royal court was more challenging.
St. Catherine of Siena: Saint of Starvation
Catherine Benincasa was proclaimed a saint years after her slow self-inflicted death by starvation.
Lucy Hay, Countess of Carlisle: Courtier, Muse, Revolutionary, Spy
Lucy Hay was the great-great-grandniece of Anne Boleyn, the inspiration for Milady de Winter from The Three Musketeers, and a completely badass lady spy.
Lettice Knollys, Countess of Essex and Leicester: The Boleyn Descendant
Lettice Knollys was a cousin of Queen Elizabeth I whose secret marriage caused a rift between the two women that lasted until both of their deaths.